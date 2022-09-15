Festival Ballet Providence Announces New Leadership For Its Board Of Trustees

Festival Ballet Providence has announced additions to its Board of Trustees, leadership changes on the governing body, and several noteworthy departures of dedicated, long-serving trustees. The Board is now comprised of 16 members overseeing Festival Ballet Providence, Rhode Island's largest and most prominent dance organization.

"Our Board of Trustees is a passionate and dedicated group of experienced leaders in the community," said Kathleen Breen Combes director of FBP. "We are so grateful for the work of many longtime members and optimistic that these new members will continue to support the bright and promising new vision for the company."

Notably, current Board President Alan Weiss will step down after leading the organization since 2019. During Weiss' leadership, the company experienced growth and financial stability, despite navigating the most challenging period in its history through the devastating impacts of COVID-19. The company underwent significant structural and organizational changes and launched a brand-new production of The Nutcracker in 2021. Longtime board member Laurine Ryan Perry will assume the board presidency, having been involved with the organization since 1997 and serving on the board since 2010.

Joining the Board:

- Dana Nolfe (North Kingstown, RI), VP of Marketing at Centreville Bank.

- Stefan Petrella (East Providence, RI), Director of Business Development for Starkweather & Shepley Insurance.

- Randall Rosenbaum (Pawtucket, RI), former director of Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.

- Eve Rounds (South Dartmouth, MA), Philanthropist and Board Member of Miami City Ballet.

Leadership Changes:

- Board President: Laurine Ryan Perry (East Providence, RI) Fine Wine Key Accounts Manager, Mancini Beverage.

- Co-Vice President: Ana Coronel (Barrington, RI), VP, Organization, Transformation & Global Services at IGT.

- Co-Vice President: Richard Saltzman (Cranston, RI) owner of Saltzman's Watches in Newport.

Departing the Board:

- Joan Abrams, (Bristol, RI) will step off the Board after more than 30 years of engagement, including Board membership beginning in 1989 and one term as Executive Director in 1999.

- Marie Weiss, (East Greenwich, RI) will step down from the board after serving since 1997 and leading many of FBP's Galas and fundraising events.

- Alan Weiss, (East Greenwich, RI) will depart after serving as a board member previously, then and as Board President since 2019, navigating the challenging period of COVID-19 and returning to the stage.

Departing members will join The Ballet Society, a group of active and passionate supporters who will continue to provide leadership and support.

Festival Ballet Providence is mourning the loss of Trustee Judy Barrett Litoff, an active and passionate supporter whose leadership, warmth, and kindness will be missed by all. Litoff, an author and professor of history at Bryant University, was a tireless advocate for the arts, having served on the FBP Board for 40 years, since the mid 1980s.

Festival Ballet Providence (FBP), Rhode Island's premiere ballet company and New England's second largest ballet company, delights audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary dance. Founded in 1978 and in its 45th season, the company enriches the lives of its audiences, inspiring the community by presenting world-class dance. The Company typically performs in three venues in Providence throughout its September-May season.