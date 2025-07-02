The ZYG 808 To Headline FORGOTTEN ROOTS FESTIVAL in New Bedford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the FORGOTTEN ROOTS FESTIVAL will bring an evening of acoustic music and storytelling to Interwoven Artist Studio in New Bedford, MA. Presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective and Interwoven Art Space, the festival spotlights artists and traditions often left out of mainstream folk and roots music narratives.

The event will feature performances by Katie Castagno (Contemporary New England Folk), Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor (Soul & Blues), and The ZYG 808, who will close the evening with a stripped-down set blending Afrobeat, hip-hop, and spoken word with live drumming.

A two-time Grammy nominee for his debut album Boom Bap Jazz, The ZYG 808 has built a career defying genre conventions while remaining rooted in African American musical traditions. He began performing professionally as a child and has since appeared at venues ranging from Boston Jazz Fest to the Gathering of Nations Powwow. In addition to performing, he works as a producer and educator throughout the region.

"The FORGOTTEN ROOTS FESTIVAL is about artists claiming space and telling our own stories," said The ZYG 808. "We've always been part of American music. This festival just reflects that truth."

The festival is supported in part by the Osborne Trust Fellowship, Leduc Center for Civic Engagement, Mass Cultural Council, MassDevelopment TDI, New Bedford Creative, Polyphonic Studios, and WNB One Radio.

FORGOTTEN ROOTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Interwoven Artist Studio – 634 Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA

Doors open at 5:00 PM | Performances begin at 5:30 PM | The ZYG 808 at 7:30 PM

Admission is free and open to all ages.