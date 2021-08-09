Encore Presentation Of MAMMA MIA! Opens at Theatre By The Sea This Month

In celebration of the return to live theatre, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to present an encore of Theatre By The Sea's massive hit production of the international sensation, Mamma Mia! which will be presented from August 18 - September 5, 2021.

"We have been overwhelmed with the support from audiences who had been anxiously awaiting the reopening of the theatre after nearly two years!" said Bill Hanney. "The July Concert Series was very well received, and we expect Mamma Mia! to be just as popular, if not more, than it was when we originally produced the Rhode Island Regional Premiere back in 2018."

Prepare to have the time of your life...again! Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, is on the search for her father. After reading her mother's diary, she discovers there are three potential candidates. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna, Sophie invites each of them to her wedding, in hopes of having one of them walk her down the aisle. As the big day draws near, surprises abound with old flames and old friends. Mamma Mia! is packed with 22 ABBA hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance on Me," and "The Winner Takes It All." This worldwide mega hit will have audiences shouting "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" more!

Directed and choreographed by Theatre By The Sea's Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, who directed previous TBTS productions of Mamma Mia! (2018), Smokey Joe's Café, Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, Grease, and Hello, Dolly! (2010); with musical direction by Bob Bray, who returns to TBTS after music directing Mamma Mia! (2018) and Hello, Dolly! (2010); the cast includes Lexie Dorsett Sharp, whose touring credits include School of Rock, Young Frankenstein, The Addams Family and Elf, as Donna Sheridan; Tiffani Barbour, who appeared in Mamma Mia! (2018) at North Shore Music Theatre, as well as on the National Tour, as Rosie; and Merrill Peiffer, who has played every Dynamo in Mamma Mia! and appeared in the 2018 TBTS production, as Tanya. In the roles of Sam Carmichael and Bill Austin are David Elder and Al Bundonis, who will be reprising their roles from the 2018 production. Mr. Elder's Broadway credits include Curtains, 42nd Street Revival, Kiss Me Kate, Titanic, the Musical, Once Upon a Mattress, Damn Yankees, Beauty and the Beast, and Guys and Dolls, and Mr. Bundonis is well-known to TBTS audience as King Arthur in Spamalot (2014), Horace Vandergelder in Hello, Dolly! (2010), and Lawrence in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (2009). In the role of Harry Bright is Jesse Sharp, whose tour credits include The Addams Family, Elf, and Grease. Sara Bartoszek and Markcus Blair will both be making their Theatre By The Sea debuts in the roles of Sophie and Sky. The ensemble includes Jamie Askey, Morgan Blanchard, Tyler Dema, Yoni Haller, Masumi Iwai, Breia Kelley, Derek Luscutoff, Sami Murphy, Brett Pederson, Kennedy Perez, Gracie Phillips, and Jake Urban.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon and resident lighting designer Jose Santiago, along with Dana Pinkston (Costume Design), Kelly Baker, (Costume Coordinator), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Megan E. Coutts (Assistant Stage Manager), and Briana Fallon (Assistant Choreographer). Mamma Mia! is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the most recent CDC recommendations and for the safety of audiences, actors, and staff, masks will be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, while in the theatre. Everyone is encouraged to wear their most creative mask, as prizes will be given at each performance! Theatre By The Sea thanks theatregoers for doing their part to keep everyone safe while celebrating the return of in-person performances.

Mamma Mia! will be presented from August 18-September 5, with performances scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, August 22 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special added matinee performance on Wednesday, August 25 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $58 - $81 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am-5:00 pm, and performance days until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).