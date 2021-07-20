Elvis Costello & The Imposters to Return to the Providence Performing Arts Center

Elvis Costello & THE IMPOSTERS announced today that they will be hitting the road once more this October, after more a year without concerts, in a show entitled "Hello Again." Elvis Costello & THE IMPOSTERS return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30P.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $99.50 - $39.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P.

PPAC has no capacity restrictions; all PPAC event employees are fully vaccinated. PPAC is a GBAC STAR accredited performing arts venue, indicating that the theatre has adopted the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. PPAC is following current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as recommended by the CDC and state government (PPAC's COVID-19 Safety Measures can be accessed here ).

Costello & The Imposters will perform songs from the pages of his formidable songbook.

"Hello Again" will also see the first performances of songs from the future, as the band time-travel in all directions.