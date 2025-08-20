EVITA and More Set for Cotuit Center For The Arts Late Summer and Fall Performance Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cotuit Center for the Arts is closing out the summer and stepping into fall with a bold and eclectic lineup of performances. From internationally acclaimed burlesque stars to a musical tribute to Tony Bennett, a searing solo drama, and one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, the Center continues to deliver world-class performances right here on Cape Cod.



Pepper Grinds Presents the 12th Annual Summer Striptacular

August 29 & 30 at 7:30 PM on The Mainstage

Get ready for glamour, sass, and spectacle as Cotuit welcomes back Pepper Grinds, founder of Cape Cod’s first burlesque troupe, The Brazen Belles, for her 12th Annual Summer Striptacular.

This year’s show, hosted by comedian Mark Clearview, features an all-star lineup of internationally renowned burlesque performers:

The Maine Attraction (NYC), the triple threat of burlesque, with performances spanning Las Vegas to Paris.

Mr. Gorgeous (NYC), a 6’5” towering sensation known for his circus-infused comedy and costume artistry.

Tansy (NYC), an international burlesque star and actress featured on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Bonding.

Gigi Bonbon (NYC), a high-energy bombshell hailed by The New York Times as “blithely irrepressible.”

Lil’ Miss Lixx, the “Candy-Coated Cutie,” whose ballet roots and playful style have dazzled audiences worldwide.

With sultry performances, satire, and plenty of sass, the Summer Striptacular promises to be a show you won’t forget.

Tony Bennett: A Tribute Under the Stars

September 5–20 | Fridays & Saturdays at 7 PM on the Outdoor Stage

Raise a glass to the timeless music of Tony Bennett in this joyful outdoor concert series produced by Ruth Condon of Brave Horse Music. Featuring the Cotuit All-Star Band and choreography by D.J. Kostka, this tribute showcases classics that shaped Bennett’s legendary career.

Hosted by the multi-talented Anthony Teixeira, the show brings together powerhouse Cape Cod vocalists including Trish LaRose, Kate Pazakis, Sara Sneed, and Ruth Condon herself. Together they’ll deliver Bennett’s signature songs with style, sophistication, and swing.

Opening Night, September 5: Arrive early for a Backyard Bourbon Tasting hosted by Cape Cod Package Store, with JP’s Twisted BBQ Food Truck on site starting at 5 PM. Free admission.

Unreconciled

September 25–October 12 | The Sigel Black Box Theater

Raw, moving, and deeply personal, Unreconciled is a solo show based on the true story of an adolescent actor cast as Jesus in a school play directed by a parish priest. Set in a working-class suburb of Philadelphia, the play follows a survivor’s journey as he confronts his past, navigates a victims’ reparations program established by the Catholic Church, and finds the courage to tell his story.

Unreconciled is an 80-minute exploration of family, place, and the power of reconciliation.

Evita

September 25–October 12 on The Mainstage

Cotuit closes out its fall season with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s iconic musical, Evita. This sweeping story of Eva Perón—her meteoric rise from poverty to power, her enduring influence, and her untimely death—is brought to life with Cotuit’s signature blend of talent and vision.

Beloved local performer Sara Sneed stars in the title role, returning to the Cotuit stage after standout performances in A Few Good Men, Mary Poppins, Grease, and the hit Women Rock series.

Directed by Tedi Marsh, whose experience includes producing three prior productions of Evita, this staging offers a fresh, exhilarating take on a musical theater classic.

With its themes of ambition, resilience, and the costs of power, Evita resonates more strongly than ever and promises to be a highlight of the Cape’s theatrical season.