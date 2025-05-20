Disney Musicals in Schools Puts Students in the Spotlight on the Providence Performing Arts Center’s Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, June 2, 2025, more than 140 elementary school students from Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Warwick will have the opportunity to sing and dance on the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)’s stage as the result of a grant awarded to PPAC by Disney.

This grant from Disney enabled PPAC to offer the Disney Musicals in Schools program to the Hoxsie Elementary School in Warwick, and to continue the theatre program at alumni schools with new school teams: the Henry J. Winters School in Pawtucket, Raíces Dual Language Academy in Central Falls and the Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School in Providence.

The Student Share Celebration on June 2 at PPAC is the culmination of this year’s Disney Musicals in Schools program; each school will have the exciting opportunity to perform a musical number from their selected show. The Celebration will be hosted by Karah Bailey, ABC 6 Morning News Anchor and Joe Wilson, Jr., Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and Tourism for the City of Providence.

Disney Musicals in Schools is designed to create sustainable theater programs in public elementary schools. Through the program, participating schools select and produce a Disney KIDS musical in their school community and join in a culminating performance at PPAC.

Each school participated in a 17-week musical theater residency, led by a team of teaching artists trained by PPAC and Disney Theatrical Group, at no cost. Each school received performance rights, educational support materials and guidance from PPAC teaching artists.

The program featured a professional development focus, through which participating schoolteachers partnered with PPAC teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct their own 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school.

The Hoxsie Elementary School (Warwick) produced and performed Finding Nemo KIDS. Alumni schools Raíces Dual Language Academy (Central Falls) and Henry J. Winters Elementary School (Pawtucket) had the chance to perform The Lion King KIDS , and Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School (Providence) performed Aladdin KIDS.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group’s concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began collaborating with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin , Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book , The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh.

