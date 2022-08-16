DESCRIBE THE NIGHT By Rajiv Joseph Announced At The Gamm Theatre

Describe The Night by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Tony Estrella will run from September 15-October 9 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.

In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel wanders the countryside with the Red Cavalry. In 1989, a mysterious KGB agent and future Russian president spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk.

Spanning 90 years, this thrilling and epic play by the author of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo traces the stories of eight men and women connected by history, myth, and conspiracy.

Tickets $55-$65. Previews (Sep 15-18) just $38. Pay-what-you-can Friday rush tickets. Discounts for seniors, students, groups and more. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org