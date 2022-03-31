DEAR EVAN HANSEN Essay Contest Open for Entries from 11th and 12th Grade Students

Dear Evan Hansen, The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop is inviting 11th and 12th grade students across North America to write a college-application style essay for the 4th annual Dear Evan Hansen College Essay Writing Contest. The contest, sponsored by Stacey Mindich, lead producer of the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen, awards a $10,000 college scholarship to a student whose essay is selected through an extensive adjudication process led by a cross-industry panel of professionals. Submissions must be received by the contest administrator, Gotham Writers Workshop, by Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11:59 pm. For contest rules and submission guidelines,

click https://v2.writingclasses.com/contests/you-will-be-found-college-essay-writing-challenge-2022

Dear Evan Hansen features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul , a book by Steven Levenson , and direction by Michael Greif . The 2022 essay contest theme is inspired by a moment in Act 1, Scene 7, when Evan's mother, Heidi, offers Evan a hopeful view of life after high school. "College is going to be so great for you... how many times in life do you get the chance to just... start all over again?"

To enter the contest 11th and 12th grade students must write and submit a college-application style essay (no longer than 650-words) that describes their experiences with or ideas about reinvention, at any stage of their life. The prompt question is as follows-

Have you ever had the chance to reinvent yourself? As you look ahead to life after high school, will you introduce a whole new you to a fresh community, or further shape the best version of yourself?"

The Dear Evan Hansen Essay Contest aligns with the Common Application guidelines, the undergraduate college admission application that students may use to apply to any of more than 700-member colleges and universities throughout the United States, and internationally.

Dear Evan Hansen makes its highly anticipated Providence premiere at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), April 5 - 10, 2022. Tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy