Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Always, Patsy Cline, a heartwarming and toe-tapping musical celebrating the legendary country singer and her remarkable bond with devoted fan Louise Seger. Running from March 13 through March 30, the production stars CCftA favorites Lily Anderson and Emma Hennessy, bringing this heartfelt story and iconic music to life.

Featuring more than 20 of Patsy Cline's greatest hits, including Crazy, Walkin' After Midnight, and I Fall to Pieces, this unforgettable performance is filled with laughter, emotion, and the timeless charm of Cline's music. The production is accompanied by members of the All Star Band, ensuring an evening of stellar musicianship and nostalgia.

"Always, Patsy Cline is more than just a musical—it's a touching tribute to an enduring friendship and the power of music to connect us," said David Kuehn, Executive Director at Cotuit Center for the Arts. "Lily Anderson and Emma Hennessy bring incredible energy to these roles, making this a must-see event for longtime Patsy Cline fans and newcomers alike."

Performances take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM on the Cotuit Center for the Arts' Main Stage.

Comments