Contemporary Theater Company Will Host Annual Wakefield Idol Singing Competition

Who will be the next winner of Wakefield Idol? It could be you!

Every year mechanics, students, salesmen, nurses, and more take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company for Wakefield Idol, the theater's annual singing competition!

Wakefield Idol is a singing competition featuring local residents vying to win a $1500 cash prize. Contestants sing karaoke-style for the audience and judges, who decide who continues in the competition. There are twelve weeks of competition on Thursdays starting January 9 and all leading up to the finals on March 26, in which the audience votes for the winner.

Registration is open now for singers, who may sign up on the company's website.

"Everyone is welcome," says Maggie Cady, General Manager. "In our 6 seasons so far, we've had people who have never sung in front of people before alongside people who sing every day. The audiences are so welcoming that even people who are eliminated early have a great time!"

The show often sells out, so many people get Season Tickets for the whole run.

"It's great seeing people who come every week," says Cady. "We have couples, groups of friends, and parents with their children who make it a night out together each week."

Cady says there are still plenty of tickets available who want to get in on the fun.

"We have a few twists and surprises up our sleeve for this year," says host Christopher Simpson, Artistic Director of the theater. "It's shaping up to be the best season yet!"

Tickets, registration, and more information are available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/wakefield-idol or by calling 401-218-0282.

Performances Dates: Thursdays, Jan 9 - Mar 26 at 7 pm at 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI





