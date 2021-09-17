Complete Casting Announced For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at PPAC

With rehearsals now underway, the producers of the critically-acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR have announced the complete casting for the triumphant return of the 50th Anniversary North American tour.

The tour of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will resume performances at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR on September 28, 2021 and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021/2022 season, including a highly-anticipated engagement at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI January 25 - 30, 2022.

"After 566 days of shutdown, we are thrilled to bring this cast back to stages across North America, especially in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary release of the iconic Brown Album later this month," said producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions.

The previously announced engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was originally part of the 2019/2020 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. The PPAC Box Office will issue NEW tickets for the corresponding performance dates and seats to current ticket holders this fall.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, will be released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.