Community Players to Hold MAMMA MIA! Auditions

Rhode Island's oldest community theater, The Community Players, currently celebrating their 100th season, will hold auditions for their spring musical Mamma Mia! on Sunday, January 30th from 1-4pm and 6-9pm with callbacks on Thursday, February 3rd from 6-9pm at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division Street, Pawtucket, RI, (across from McCoy Stadium). Sign-in will begin at 12:30 pm and 5:30pm.

Told through the legendary music of ABBA, this worldwide mega hit musical tells the tale of Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, who is on a search for her father. On the eve of her wedding, her quest to discover her father's identity brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited 20 years earlier.

Director Terry Murray, Music Director Ray Santos and Choreographer Laura-Jeanne Ferranti are looking for a diverse cast of three women and three men in their 40s, six women and six men in their early 20s and a chorus of various ages over 20 to fill the following roles:

Donna Sheridan - Sophie's mother; owner of the Taverna

Tanya - Former Dynamo

Rosie - Former Dynamo

Harry Bright - May be Sophie's father

Bill Austin - May be Sophie's father

Sam Carmichael - May be Sophie's father

Sophie Sheridan - born and raised on the island

Ali - Sophie's friend

Lisa - Sophie's Friend

Sky - Sophie's fiancé

Pepper - Barman at the Taverna

Eddie - Helps Sky with beach activities

Chorus - Islanders who work at the Taverna; family friends

All roles are open.

Those auditioning should bring sheet music and prepare 16 bars of a Broadway style song (not from Mamma Mia!). Sheet music should be clearly marked and in an appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided. Be prepared and dressed to dance. The audition may also include cold readings from the script.

Please note all auditioning will need to show proof of vaccination for Covid 19, along with an official government issued identification. Masks will be required at all times, unless on stage and actively auditioning.

Rehearsal dates will be determined after casting. Please come prepared with potential rehearsal conflict dates, (evenings you are not available, and vacation periods, etc). No appointments are necessary and auditioners do not need to come to both sessions. The show will be produced at Jenks Auditorium on April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, 2022.

For further information, call (401) 474-4521 or email auditions@thecommunityplayers.org.

