Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in March

Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in March

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Friday March 3rd ,7pm at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church,72 Central Street, Narragansett, Rhode Island.

Celeste just received Broadway World Awards for Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos"

"What keeps the audience entranced is a lucid narrative, abundant humor and deft storytelling amidst a large spectrum of comedy in her physical comportment, and seriously arresting vocal technique that manifests into song at the drop of a walking stick. " Charles E. Gerber ENTERTAINMENT SPLASH MAGAZINE

For more info on Celeste and " Crying On The Camino" please visit www.crycamino.com

For tickets, please email: crycamino@gmail.com




Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep Founder, Dies At 95 Photo
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep Founder, Dies At 95
Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas. Hall led Trinity Rep from its first production in 1964 through 1989. For the final six years of his tenure at Trinity Rep, he also served as the artistic leader of the Dallas Theater Center in Texas. In 1989, he turned to freelance directing and teaching, which continued to keep him in active in the American theater for decades. 
Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95 Photo
Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95
Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas.
The Festival Ballet Providences Black Box Series to Present UP CLOSE ON HOPE & GWENDOL Photo
The Festival Ballet Providence's Black Box Series to Present UP CLOSE ON HOPE & GWENDOLYN THE GRACEFUL PIG
The Festival Ballet Providence is bringing two back-to-back Black Box series to their theater this February.
Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROM Photo
Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in September
Legendary singer JOHNNY MATHIS, known as the “Voice of Romance”, comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023 at 8P. 

More Hot Stories For You


Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95
February 6, 2023

Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas.
Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in SeptemberJohnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in September
February 6, 2023

Legendary singer JOHNNY MATHIS, known as the “Voice of Romance”, comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023 at 8P. 
THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023
February 3, 2023

The Mosquito Story Slam will continue their monthly residency at the Provincetown Theater in 2023, setting new dates and themes for a succession of 7PM Saturday night shows at the Outer Cape playhouse now thru April.
Seaglass Theater Company to Present KAHN ARTIST Directed by Tony Award Winner Faith PrinceSeaglass Theater Company to Present KAHN ARTIST Directed by Tony Award Winner Faith Prince
February 2, 2023

On February 11 at 7:30 PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Kahn Artist at Gallery X in the historic Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford, MA.
The Community Outreach Committee Of The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces ARTS Scholarships 2023 ProgramThe Community Outreach Committee Of The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces ARTS Scholarships 2023 Program
February 1, 2023

The Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2023 program are available as of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
share