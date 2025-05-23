CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, EUREKA DAY, and More Join Gamm Theatre 2025-26 Subscription Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) has announced its 2025-2026 season packed with reimagined classics and bold contemporary stories that will touch audiences with both humor and heartbreak. The 5-play subscription series runs from November to June.

The season gets underway on September 25 with the previously announced special production of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika directed by Brian McEleney. The second half of Kushner’s two-part, multi-award-winning masterpiece follows on the heels of Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches on stage this June.

“Season 41 picks up literally where our 40th anniversary season left off, with the epic conclusion of the ‘great work’ that began in our season finale,” noted Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. “We kick off our subscription season with another American classic, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Tennessee Williams’ sexy, searing play examines the consequences of self-deceit with the playwright’s distinctive lyrical language and emotional intensity. In the new year, we jump to the 21st century with Jonathan Spector’s up-to-the-minute Eureka Day. This scorching comedy took Broadway’s most recent season by storm with its daring script holding a fun house mirror up to the absurdity of pandemics, vax wars, and living life in a far too digital world,” Estrella said.

“In the spring, we revisit two of The Gamm’s favorite playwrights. A new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts takes a fresh angle on this masterful work, exposing the destructive consequences of generational guilt and the bravery required to exorcise the ghosts of our past. The dark comic stylings of Martin McDonagh follows with The Cripple of Inishmaan. Set in 1934, this hilarious play dissects the Culture Clash that ensues when a Hollywood movie brings its charms and delusions to the desperate inhabitants of a small island off the west coast of Ireland. To close the season, we stage another seminal, modern American classic, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune. Terrence McNally’s funny and tender romantic comedy, is a heartbreaker about desire, vulnerability and the cliff-edge danger of awakening the heart.”

Season 41 subscription packages are on sale to the public starting May 28. Prices range from $225-$325, with discounts for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. Single tickets will be available on a rolling basis throughout the season.

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

by Tennessee Williams, directed by Steve Kidd | NOV 2025

In the sweltering Mississippi heat, the Pollitt family gathers to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday, but the air is thick with tension. Young Brick drinks to forget, Maggie claws for love, and everyone is hiding something. With Williams’ signature lyricism and emotional depth, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof burns with desire, denial, and the desperate fight to hold on to what’s already slipping away. This Pulitzer Prize-winning 20th century drama returns to The Gamm (2002) for what promises to be another unforgettable production.

EUREKA DAY

by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Estrella | JAN 2026

At the private Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, all decisions are made by consensus and everyone gets a voice—until a mumps outbreak throws everything into chaos. As Zoom meetings unravel, alliances crack, and tensions rise, this recent Broadway hit takes a sharply funny and frighteningly familiar look at how we communicate, or fail to, in a hyper-connected, hyper-polarized world. This razor-sharp and timely satire skewers the clash between individual freedom and collective responsibility, and is as much about public health as it is personal belief.

GHOSTS

by Henrik Ibsen, adapted and directed by Tony Estrella | MARCH 2026

Henrik Ibsen’s haunting masterpiece of moral reckoning lays bare the corrosive power of secrets and the cost of keeping up appearances. In a remote Norwegian town, Helen Alving prepares to dedicate an orphanage in her late husband’s name. But when her son Oswald returns home, buried truths start to surface and the ghosts of the past refuse to stay hidden. Hypocrisy, illness, and forbidden love begin to expose the rot beneath respectability and ignite a firestorm of guilt and desire. Bold, unsettling, and decades ahead of its time, Ghosts still hits like a gut punch with one of the most powerful climaxes in all of modern drama.

THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN

by Martin McDonagh, directed by Donnla Hughes | APR 2026

From the darkly hilarious mind of playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh (Hangmen, The Banshees of Inisherin) comes this wickedly funny tale of hope, cruelty, and island gossip. On the remote Irish island of Inishmaan, young “Cripple” Billy dreams of escaping his bleak life and earning a role in a Hollywood film. When a movie crew arrives on a neighboring island, Billy sees his chance—but at what cost? With its absurd characters and razor-sharp wit, The Cripple of Inishmaan is a twisted comic gem that balances laughter with heartbreak in equal measure.

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIRE DE LUNE

by Terrence McNally, directed by Rachel Walshe | JUNE 2026

This raw and surprisingly funny portrait of two lonely souls searching for connection is McNally at his best. At the end of a late shift at a New York diner, short-order cook Johnny persuades waitress Frankie to stay a little longer. What begins as a one-night stand blossoms into an intimate journey of vulnerability, trust, and the hope that love might still be possible in middle age. With sparkling dialogue and aching honesty, this romantic two-hander reminds us that sometimes the quietest stories are the most profound.

Plays and dates are subject to change.

