Ballet Ri To Present SWAN LAKE & Annual Gala This May At The Vets

Ballet RI has announced its presentation of* Swan Lake*, one of the world's most beloved ballets, premiering this May at THE VETS.

This timeless tale of young love and treacherous deception will be featured in a stunning new version choreographed by Ballet RI Director Kathleen Breen Combes and Resident Choreographer Yury Yanowsky.

"We are excited to bring this magnificent classic to Providence, reimagined to showcase the exceptional talents of our dancers," says Kathleen Breen Combes, Director of Ballet RI. "Audiences can expect an unforgettable experience that honors tradition while offering fresh, inspiring interpretations."

Performances:

May 3, 2025 - 1:30 pm

May 3, 2025 - 6:30 pm (Gala Immediately following the performance)

May 4, 2025 - 1:30 pm

THE VETS One Avenue of the Arts Providence, RI

In addition to the performances, a special Swan Lake Soiree will be held, offering patrons an exclusive opportunity to celebrate with the Ballet RI community. Ballet RI's annual Gala will also take place on stage immediately after the May 3rd evening performance, allowing attendees to mingle with dancers and Ballet staff in a unique celebration.

