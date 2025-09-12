Ballet Rhode Island to Hold Auditions For THE NUTCRACKER Children's Cast 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Rhode Island will hold its annual auditions for The Nutcracker Children's Cast on Saturday, September 20 and Saturday, September 27. The auditions are open to young dancers ages 7-18 across New England.

Each year, The Nutcracker brings together world-class artists from Ballet RI and a talented cast of local youth, delighting thousands of audience members at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence. Under the artistic direction of Kathleen Breen Combes and Ballet RI resident choreographer Yury Yanowsky, children will perform in iconic roles like Clara, Fritz, party children, mice, soldiers, angels, and polichinelles.

Audition Details:

Dates & Times:

Saturday, September 20th, 2025: Ages 11+ (2+ years of dance experience and/or ACRO experience) 12:30pm - 2:00pm | Ages 7-10 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Saturday, September 27th, 2025: Ages 13-18 (4+ years dance experience) & Callbacks 1:00pm - 3:30pm | Clara/Fritz Callbacks 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Location: Ballet RI 825 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Requirements: Complete the application online by the Wednesday before your audition. There is a fee of $25. Please bring a 4×6 headshot.

Eligibility: Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Students do not need to be enrolled at the School of Ballet RI to participate.

"Each year, we are thrilled to open our doors to young dancers across Rhode Island to be part of this magical production," said Breen Combes. "It's a joyful opportunity to experience the discipline and excitement of live performance in a professional setting."

Selected dancers will rehearse weekly throughout the fall, leading up to performances of The Nutcracker December 19-28th, at The VETS.