Ballet Rhode Island Unveils 2025-26 Season Featuring THE NUTCRACKER and More

Ballet Rhode Island (Ballet RI) has unveiled its 2025-2026 Season - a bold, expansive year of live performance across six theatres in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. With 54 opportunities to experience the power of dance, Season 48 reflects Ballet RI's continued growth as a leading voice in the performing arts across New England. Discover the movement that starts at home and soars across the region.

"This season is a celebration of connection," said Kathleen Breen Combes, Artistic Executive Director of Ballet RI. "By performing in diverse venues throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts and forging new collaborative opportunities, we're reaching more audiences and building a vibrant, accessible future for ballet."

The season opens with Off the Wall, a unique partnership with the Westerly Museum of American Impressionism that brings paintings to life through world-premiere choreography performed in both Providence and at The United Theatre in Westerly. Audiences can also look forward to the deeply moving new production Machinal: A Dance of Defiance, (in collaboration with The University of Rhode Island), the imaginative children's ballet Gwendolyn Goes Hollywood, the iconic Made on Hope series, the company's first performances at Bristol Community College, and the high-energy mixed repertory evening Pure Dance, featuring masterworks by George Balanchine, Christopher Wheeldon, and Yury Yanowsky.

At the heart of the season is Ballet RI's iconic production of The Nutcracker, returning to The VETS in Providence. This beloved holiday tradition enchants audiences, young and old, with stunning sets, glittering costumes, and unforgettable performances. With choreography by Yury Yanowsky, music by Tchaikovsky and a cast of company dancers and local youth, The Nutcracker remains a dazzling celebration of imagination for audiences of all ages.

Ballet RI continues to lead with innovation, connection, and a commitment to artistic excellence, leading the way for the future of dance in New England.

THE SEASON



OFF THE WALL OCT. 24-NOV. 1, 2025

THE NUTCRACKER DEC. 19-28, 2025

MADE ON HOPE FEB. 7-20, 2026

GWENDOLYN GOES HOLLYWOOD FEB. 8-22, 2026

PURE DANCE MAR. 20-29 & APR. 15-26, 2026

MACHINAL: A DANCE OF DEFIANCE MAY 8-17, 2026





