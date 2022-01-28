BWW Review: Triumphant JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Providence Performing Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR landed at the Providence Performing Arts Center this week as part of its 50th anniversary tour, and the show does not disappoint. Originally scheduled to visit Providence in 2020, the tour was cut short and delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, however, its return was triumphant and well worth the wait. The familiar tale, set against the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ and told through the eyes of Judas, features some modern design embellishments that succeed in updating the look of the show without altering the outstanding original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, all while allowing the actors' performances to shine.

The tone is set as soon as the musical begins, with the on-stage band's strong rendition of the show's rock overture. While the music is loud, as befits the score, and audio can be an issue due to the sheer size of PPAC's auditorium, fortunately there were no issues throughout the evening.

Gone are flowing robes for the ensemble and much of the cast, including Jesus himself. The outfits are still loose, but in a layered style, with tank tops, sweatshirts, sneakers. Even Jesus' hair is pulled back into a man-bun. These changes actually give the show a more timeless quality, clearly no longer anchored to the more traditional stylings of previous iterations.

The sets are spare, constructed largely of metal frameworks on either side of the stage with space for the band and the actors to move both on and inside of. Center stage is a large cross, that is utilized for many purposes, from a higher place for the priests to stand to the dining table for the Last Supper. But even more effectively used throughout the show is the lighting. At times spotlighting particular actors or places within the set, sometimes in conjunction with glitter, or shining straight up to the heavens as Jesus reflects while hanging on the cross.

Enough cannot be said about the actors. Lloyd Webber's score has some notoriously difficult sections, and each are handled with aplomb. Aaron LaVigne's Jesus shows a definite arc, starting out reticent, almost weary of the crowd that surrounds him with exultations and requests for healing. He relents, giving the crowd what they want, but by the time of the Last Supper, he removes himself from the action, and it is obvious that he is over the adulation. LaVigne has an incredible rock belt, used to amazing effect in the Temple scene and, of course, in "Gethsemane." Stepping in as the standby for Judas is Pepe Nufrio, who acts as the show's narrator. Nufrio's Judas is obviously conflicted over his role in what plays out, which he knows is not completely "on [his] own accord." He also demonstrates a stunning rock belt, coupled with acting choices that ground Judas in his humanity. Providing Jesus with a sense of calm is Jenna Rubaii as Mary. Her renditions of "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Can We Start Again, Please," are touching and gorgeously sung. The ensemble deserves their own mention, executing the energetic choreography tirelessly, with many members standing in for minor roles such as the priests and Peter's accusers.

With compelling music and exceptional performances, the 50th Anniversary Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a thrilling evening of theatre.

Pictured: Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii and the company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy.