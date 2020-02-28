BLUE MAN GROUP is Returning to Providence Performing Arts Center

The all new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will be at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) March 20 - 22, 2020. In Providence, BLUE MAN GROUP is sponsored by HarborOne Bank. BLUE MAN GROUP is part of the Encore Series. Cox Media is the media sponsor of the Encore Series.



"PPAC thanks HarborOne Bank for their sponsorship of this engagement of BLUE MAN GROUP," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President/CEO of PPAC. "HarborOne has been a valued community partner of ours and they are always enthusiastic about our productions. For over a century they have provided total commitment to their customers, communities, and colleagues. We are excited to work with them on this show."



Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset St in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $35; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.



Groups of 10 or more may contact Paul Hiatt at (401) 574-3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org to order tickets; please visit ppacri.org/grouptickets to learn more.



More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and the world renowned bald and blue trio are back on the road in a new North American tour. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first time collaboration with BLUE MAN GROUP, the tour features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Including pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, audiences join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.



Blue Man Group is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.



In addition to Koons, the BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour includes an established and prolific creative team including costume design by Emilio Sosa (On Your Feet!, Motown), video design by Lucy Mackinnon (The Rose Tattoo, Spring Awakening), and set design by Jason Ardizzone-West (Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Next to Normal).



A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and Caldeirão do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, Blue Man Group has contributed to various film and TV scores, and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.



The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a groundbreaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.



Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.



For more information, please visit BlueMan.com/tour or follow @bluemangroup on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.





