Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With Rose Weaver and Festival Ballet Providence Dancers

The event is set for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul's Church.

May. 03, 2023  

Aurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With Rose Weaver and Festival Ballet Providence Dancers

Aurea Ensemble will present a reprise of Daybreak, a performance inspired by Langston Hughes' iconic poem, "Daybreak in Alabama." There will be two performances: Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, St Paul's Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI. This production offers a singular, immersive experience that blends classical chamber music, brilliant harmonica improvisations, poignant readings and stunning choreography. Acclaimed for its innovative, eclectic, thematic programming, Aurea created Daybreak in celebration of the diverse, rich and dynamic spirit of our nation.

The ensemble will perform music of: George Gershwin; Jessie Montgomery, Chicago Symphony composer in residence; Florence Price, (1887-1953), first African American woman to have a symphonic premiere by a major American orchestra. The show features the astonishing harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner along with Special Guest artist, Rose Weaver (roseweaver.com), renowned former Trinity Repertory Company actor, singer and activist who will present readings of Langston Hughes, Rita Dove, D H Lawrence, Adrienne Rich and Miguel de Unamuno. Choreography will be interwoven and performed by Festival Ballet Providence dancers. Artistic Curator, Yury Yanowsky, has created work specifically for this program.

Aurea welcomes all lovers of music, poetry, prose and dance. With a deep commitment to arts access for all, Aurea offers a "pay what you can" option. Suggested admission is $30. Donations are greatly appreciated. Tickets may be purchased at the door. No credit cards accepted; cash or check only.

The event is set for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul's Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

Guest Artist, Rose Weaver, spoken word/voice, renowned former Trinity actor, singer and activist
Yury Yanowsky, choreography, Artistic Curator, Festival Ballet Providence

Festival Ballet Providence dancers

Nigel Gore, reader
Chris Turner, harmonica
Katherine Winterstein, Mina Lavcheva, violins
Consuelo Sherba, viola
Emmanuel Feldman, cello



Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December Photo
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December
Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, December 29, 2023. 
Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre
What did our critic think of THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre?What would you do if faced with the chance to make a difference that would risk your way of life in your twilight years? Would you go or take the safer route?
Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming
This year’s programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik.
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month
Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, a staged comic revue in two acts. Who needs the Grammys when you have the Muskies! An awards show send-up sure to leave audiences singing, laughing, smiling and wondering why more of their favorite “guilty pleasures” didn't make the list. This sequel to 2021's smash hit original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs ever recorded.

More Hot Stories For You


High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4
May 2, 2023

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, high school musical theatre productions and students from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will be honored and celebrated at the first annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, held on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI. The awards ceremony will include live student performances.
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in DecemberJoe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December
May 2, 2023

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, December 29, 2023. 
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor ProgrammingCotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming
April 30, 2023

This year’s programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik.
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next MonthCotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month
April 30, 2023

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, a staged comic revue in two acts. Who needs the Grammys when you have the Muskies! An awards show send-up sure to leave audiences singing, laughing, smiling and wondering why more of their favorite “guilty pleasures” didn't make the list. This sequel to 2021's smash hit original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs ever recorded.
The Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In MayThe Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In May
April 27, 2023

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual fundraiser on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at its theater home, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. GAMM GALA 38 will honor W. Lynn McKinney with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the arts in Rhode Island. There will also be a celebration of Tony Estrella, recognizing his 20th season as The Gamm's artistic director.  
share