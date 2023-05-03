Aurea Ensemble Presents DAYBREAK: A Performance Of Music, Dance and The Spoken Word With Rose Weaver and Festival Ballet Providence Dancers

Aurea Ensemble will present a reprise of Daybreak, a performance inspired by Langston Hughes' iconic poem, "Daybreak in Alabama." There will be two performances: Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, St Paul's Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI. This production offers a singular, immersive experience that blends classical chamber music, brilliant harmonica improvisations, poignant readings and stunning choreography. Acclaimed for its innovative, eclectic, thematic programming, Aurea created Daybreak in celebration of the diverse, rich and dynamic spirit of our nation.

The ensemble will perform music of: George Gershwin; Jessie Montgomery, Chicago Symphony composer in residence; Florence Price, (1887-1953), first African American woman to have a symphonic premiere by a major American orchestra. The show features the astonishing harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner along with Special Guest artist, Rose Weaver (roseweaver.com), renowned former Trinity Repertory Company actor, singer and activist who will present readings of Langston Hughes, Rita Dove, D H Lawrence, Adrienne Rich and Miguel de Unamuno. Choreography will be interwoven and performed by Festival Ballet Providence dancers. Artistic Curator, Yury Yanowsky, has created work specifically for this program.

Aurea welcomes all lovers of music, poetry, prose and dance. With a deep commitment to arts access for all, Aurea offers a "pay what you can" option. Suggested admission is $30. Donations are greatly appreciated. Tickets may be purchased at the door. No credit cards accepted; cash or check only.

The event is set for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul's Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

Guest Artist, Rose Weaver, spoken word/voice, renowned former Trinity actor, singer and activist

Yury Yanowsky, choreography, Artistic Curator, Festival Ballet Providence

Festival Ballet Providence dancers

Nigel Gore, reader

Chris Turner, harmonica

Katherine Winterstein, Mina Lavcheva, violins

Consuelo Sherba, viola

Emmanuel Feldman, cello