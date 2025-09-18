 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Arts Alive! to Hold Auditions for High School Pre-Professional Performance of INTO THE WOODS

Registration opens October 20th - November 14th, 2025.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Arts Alive! to Hold Auditions for High School Pre-Professional Performance of INTO THE WOODS Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Arts Alive! will present its 2026 Statewide High School Pre-Professional program/performance of Into the Woods. Open to all high school performers across RI & MA! All prospective actors must audition- registration does not guarantee a role in the production.

Registration opens October 20th - November 14th, 2025. Registration will be available at www.artsaliveri.org.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, December 9th and Wednesday, December 10th from 6:00-9:00pm at 16 Cutler Street in Warren, RI. Call backs will be on Thursday, December 11th from 6:00-9:00pm.

Rehearsals will take place from December 14th* - March 8th on Sundays 2:00-6:00pm and Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6:00-9:00pm at 16 Cutler Street in Warren, RI. A complete rehearsal schedule will be provided at the start of the program. No rehearsals will be held from 12/21-1/3. Rehearsals will be held over February Vacation (2/15-2/22).
*12/14 rehearsal will be held from 4:30-8:30pm

They will be taking part in the Ocean State Star Awards Program at the Providence Performing Arts Center this year.

Tech Week/ Performance Dates:
Monday, March 9th, 2026 Load-In/ Dry-Tech (No Actors)
Tuesday, March 10th, 2026 Cue-to-cue Rehearsal
Wednesday, March 11th, 2026 Tech Rehearsal
Thursday, March 12th, 2026 Dress Rehearsal
*Friday, March 13th, 2026 at 7pm
*Saturday, March 14th, 2026 at 1pm & 7pm
*Sunday, March 15th, 2026 at 1pm
Performances will be held at new Barrington Middle School Auditorium


Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
104 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Wicked
135 ratings

Wicked
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
103 ratings

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos