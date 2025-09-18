Arts Alive! to Hold Auditions for High School Pre-Professional Performance of INTO THE WOODS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Alive! will present its 2026 Statewide High School Pre-Professional program/performance of Into the Woods. Open to all high school performers across RI & MA! All prospective actors must audition- registration does not guarantee a role in the production.



Registration opens October 20th - November 14th, 2025. Registration will be available at www.artsaliveri.org.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, December 9th and Wednesday, December 10th from 6:00-9:00pm at 16 Cutler Street in Warren, RI. Call backs will be on Thursday, December 11th from 6:00-9:00pm.

Rehearsals will take place from December 14th* - March 8th on Sundays 2:00-6:00pm and Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6:00-9:00pm at 16 Cutler Street in Warren, RI. A complete rehearsal schedule will be provided at the start of the program. No rehearsals will be held from 12/21-1/3. Rehearsals will be held over February Vacation (2/15-2/22).

*12/14 rehearsal will be held from 4:30-8:30pm

They will be taking part in the Ocean State Star Awards Program at the Providence Performing Arts Center this year.

Tech Week/ Performance Dates:

Monday, March 9th, 2026 Load-In/ Dry-Tech (No Actors)

Tuesday, March 10th, 2026 Cue-to-cue Rehearsal

Wednesday, March 11th, 2026 Tech Rehearsal

Thursday, March 12th, 2026 Dress Rehearsal

*Friday, March 13th, 2026 at 7pm

*Saturday, March 14th, 2026 at 1pm & 7pm

*Sunday, March 15th, 2026 at 1pm

Performances will be held at new Barrington Middle School Auditorium