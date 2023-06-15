AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company

Looking for some fun and joy this summer with a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll? Things will be epically rocking at Airness by Chelsea Marcantel, set to captivate audiences at The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield from June 23 to July 15.

Airness tells the story of Nina, a young woman who immerses herself in the world of air guitar competitions on her way to finding a sense of belonging and self-expression.

“It's rare that you find a play that's all about finding the fun in life,” says Tammy Brown, the director of the show. “It's about acceptance and letting go of the self-seriousness that brings about so much negativity in the world.”

Though the world of air guitar may not be familiar to most folks, at its heart, it is all about a love of music, which is something many can relate to.

“The main thing that drew me to the play was the music. As soon as these songs start to play, I can't help but to rock out!” says Brown. “We're talking Guns and Roses, Boston, Pat Benatar, The Ramones...great guilty pleasure music, with none of the guilt!”

Nina gets into air guitar to try to get back at her ex-boyfriend, a defending champion. Along the way, she finds so much more than she expected. The audience gets a glimpse of several air guitar competitions along the way.

“Chelsea Marcantel's script is a delightful celebration of the transformative power of music and the universal longing to find a place where we truly belong,” says Maggie Cady, General Manager. “This cast dives headfirst into the joy of this show, and it makes it a delight to watch.”

With a dynamic cast of talented performers, Airness promises to be an electrifying spectacle with a lot of heart in it as well.

“Airness is such a perfect show for the Contemporary Theater Company,” says Rebecca Magnotta, who plays Nina. “The idea that dressing up in silly costumes and playing pretend is not about escaping from reality but is instead about finding and embracing your most authentic self, is what our theater is founded on.”

Don't miss your chance to experience the exhilaration of Airness and witness the power of rock 'n' roll like never before. Get ready to join Nina and her fellow air guitarists on a journey of self-discovery and explosive performances. The Contemporary Theater Company invites you to strap on your air guitars and prepare to rock out!

Performances of Airness will take place at The Contemporary Theater Company, located at 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (401) 218-0282.