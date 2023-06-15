AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company

Performances run June 23 to July 15.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Tour Comes to PPAC Photo 2 SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Tour Comes to PPAC
Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Photo 3 Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Review: RED VELVET At Burbage Theatre Company Photo 4 Review: RED VELVET At Burbage Theatre Company

AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company

Looking for some fun and joy this summer with a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll? Things will be epically rocking at Airness by Chelsea Marcantel, set to captivate audiences at The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield from June 23 to July 15.

Airness tells the story of Nina, a young woman who immerses herself in the world of air guitar competitions on her way to finding a sense of belonging and self-expression.

“It's rare that you find a play that's all about finding the fun in life,” says Tammy Brown, the director of the show. “It's about acceptance and letting go of the self-seriousness that brings about so much negativity in the world.”

Though the world of air guitar may not be familiar to most folks, at its heart, it is all about a love of music, which is something many can relate to.

“The main thing that drew me to the play was the music. As soon as these songs start to play, I can't help but to rock out!” says Brown. “We're talking Guns and Roses, Boston, Pat Benatar, The Ramones...great guilty pleasure music, with none of the guilt!”

Nina gets into air guitar to try to get back at her ex-boyfriend, a defending champion. Along the way, she finds so much more than she expected. The audience gets a glimpse of several air guitar competitions along the way.

Chelsea Marcantel's script is a delightful celebration of the transformative power of music and the universal longing to find a place where we truly belong,” says Maggie Cady, General Manager. “This cast dives headfirst into the joy of this show, and it makes it a delight to watch.”

With a dynamic cast of talented performers, Airness promises to be an electrifying spectacle with a lot of heart in it as well.

“Airness is such a perfect show for the Contemporary Theater Company,” says Rebecca Magnotta, who plays Nina. “The idea that dressing up in silly costumes and playing pretend is not about escaping from reality but is instead about finding and embracing your most authentic self, is what our theater is founded on.”

Don't miss your chance to experience the exhilaration of Airness and witness the power of rock 'n' roll like never before. Get ready to join Nina and her fellow air guitarists on a journey of self-discovery and explosive performances. The Contemporary Theater Company invites you to strap on your air guitars and prepare to rock out!

Performances of Airness will take place at The Contemporary Theater Company, located at 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI.  Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (401) 218-0282.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE Photo
Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE

Comedian Chris Distefano brings his Right Intention, Wrong Move Tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, November 17, 2023.

2
Eddie Bs TEACHERS ONLY Comedy Tour Comes To The VETS in November Photo
Eddie B's TEACHERS ONLY Comedy Tour Comes To The VETS in November

Comedian and teacher Eddie B brings his Teachers Only Comedy Tour to The VETS in Providence on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

3
AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Photo
AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company

Looking for some fun and joy this summer with a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll? Things will be epically rocking at Airness by Chelsea Marcantel, set to captivate audiences at The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield from June 23 to July 15.

4
Photos: First Look At The Rhode Premiere of Lolita Chakrabartis RED VELVET Photo
Photos: First Look At The Rhode Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET

Only five performances remain of the Burbage Theatre Co's RI premiere production of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET, directed by Jackie Davis, starring JāQuan Malik Jones as Ira Aldridge.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RI Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET directed by Jackie Davis
Burbage Theatre Co (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You