A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Opens Season 35 at the Gam

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) opens its 35th season with the Rhode Island premiere of A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath (Hillary and Clinton, The Christians). Fred Sullivan, Jr., who directed Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House at The Gamm in 2011, returns to the helm with Jeanine Kane (Hannah in The Night of the Iguana, Season 34) and Steve Kidd (Austin in True West, Season 34) reprising their roles as Nora and Torvald.

Hnath's Tony Award-nominated comedy-drama ("Best Play," 2017) picks up 15 years after the final scene of Ibsen's landmark play, in which Nora slammed the door on her marriage and children. Set at the turn of the century, but with a decidedly modern perspective, A Doll's House, Part 2 asks what Nora's return means to those she left behind.

"Revisiting this story almost a decade later and reuniting Jeanine and Steve and Fred is a great way to kick of our 35th anniversary season," Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella said. "Our production of Ibsen's original remains one of the most powerful shows The Gamm has ever done. Finishing Nora's story with the core of the original cast promises to be an unforgettable experience. Hnath's 'part 2' is worthy of its source material and adds a powerful coda to one of the great plays in theater history."

A Doll's House, Part 2 runs September 12-October 6 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Tickets are $45, $55 and $65; preview performances (September 12-15) are $33.

Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

It's been 15 years since Norwegian house wife Nora Helmer slammed the door on her husband, three children and the rest of married life in Ibsen's sober 19th-century drama. Now she's back in Hnath's darkly comic Broadway darling. In her new life as an incendiary feminist writer, Nora is being blackmailed by a judge and needs her estranged husband's help. But her family has a few grievances they want to air first. With razor-sharp dialogue, A Doll's House, Part 2 imagines the aftermath of Nora's infamous exit--provoking questions about marriage, gender inequality, and the meaning of liberation in often hilarious and insightful ways.





