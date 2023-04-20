Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WICKED On Sale Now At DPAC For August 23 - September 17 Engagement

Apr. 20, 2023  

WICKED, the Triangle's most popular musical, will return to DPAC August 23 - September 17, 2023.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Jason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music Center Photo
Jason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music Center
The Board of Trustees of the Brevard Music Center (BMC) has named Jason Posnock President and CEO, succeeding Mark Weinstein, who is retiring this year after ten years at BMC.
THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s) Photo
THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s)
 For the second year in a row, Switchyard Theatre Company is bringing a Shakespeare-in-the Park themed renaissance experience to the Triangle. Expanding to Raleigh and Durham, STC's production of The Tempest promises to provide a faithful retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy while keeping the family-friendly format that proved successful last year.
Chelsea Pace, Katy Sullivan & Christine Toy Johnson Named Keynote Speakers for 2023 Na Photo
Chelsea Pace, Katy Sullivan & Christine Toy Johnson Named Keynote Speakers for 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival
The National Women’s Theatre Festival, the nation's largest symposium on gender and theatre, has announced the full schedule of WTFCon23. See full programming!
Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Based on Tim Burton's 1988 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager who is obsessed with death. Luckily, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon. When Lydia calls on this ghost to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages, and a girl scout who gets scared out of her wit.

