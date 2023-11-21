Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

RELATED STORIES

1
Triangle Sketch Comedy Group Performs THE UPROAR - Holiday Special Photo
Triangle Sketch Comedy Group Performs THE UPROAR - Holiday Special

Triangle Sketch Comedy will be decking the halls this December with a brand new sketch comedy show. Performances run December 7-9, 2023.

2
Area Non-Profits Partner with THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater for Holiday Giving Photo
Area Non-Profits Partner with THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater for Holiday Giving

THE RINK presented by UNC Health at Red Hat Amphitheater will highlight area non-profits, focusing on giving back to the community. Partnering with local organizations, THE RINK aims to share their missions and make the holidays brighter for all.

3
Bianca Del Rio Brings DEAD INSIDE Stand-Up Comedy Tour to Raleigh in February Photo
Bianca Del Rio Brings DEAD INSIDE Stand-Up Comedy Tour to Raleigh in February

Bianca Del Rio has officially announced her new North American stand-up comedy tour titled “Dead Inside.” The tour will take the Drag Race icon to 60 different locations across the United States and Canada, including a stop in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on February 21, 2024.

4
Hillside Drama Reschedules Season Opener LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Hillside Drama Reschedules Season Opener LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Hillside Drama in Durham, NC announces the rescheduling of their season opener, Little Shop of Horrors, due to theater renovations. The new dates are January 19-21, 2024. Tickets purchased for the other dates will be honored during the January shows.

Recommended For You