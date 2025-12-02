Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center Will Present JOHNNY LOVES JOHANN This December

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center will present Johnny Loves Johann on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.

This museum-scale performance will feature GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Johnny Gandelsman alongside choreographers and dancers Melissa Toogood and John Heginbotham. Gandelsman will perform Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 with new choreography by Toogood and Cello Suite No. 4 with new choreography by Heginbotham.

The program offers a condensed look at a broader collaborative project that reconsiders Bach’s music through contemporary movement and personal artistic narratives.

Ticket Information

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, 120 College Street, Asheville, NC

Tickets: $15 General Admission / $10 Members & Students

Media Kit: Johnny Loves Johann – Press Kit

About the Program

The project brings together musicians and choreographers in a collaborative exploration of Bach’s Cello Suites. Gandelsman’s interpretation emphasizes the folk-inspired and dance-driven qualities in the music, while Toogood and Heginbotham contribute movement that reflects their individual perspectives and approaches. The program is structured around themes of community and shared artistic exchange.

Performers

Johnny Gandelsman

A GRAMMY Award-winning violinist, producer, and 2024 MacArthur Fellow, Gandelsman is a founding member of Brooklyn Rider and a former Silkroad Ensemble artist.

Melissa Toogood

A modern dancer, teacher, and Dean and Director of Juilliard’s Dance Division, Toogood is a former member of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company and longtime collaborator with Pam Tanowitz.

John Heginbotham

The Artistic Director of Dance Heginbotham, Heginbotham is a choreographer whose work spans concert dance, opera, and theater, with credits including the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! and projects for film and television.