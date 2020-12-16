Triangle Performance Ensemble Presents Its First Virtual Performance of BLACK NATIVITY and Celebrates 14 Years

One of Durham's top traditions continues this weekend in a nontraditional way. Triangle Performance Ensemble presents Black Nativity Durham as a virtual production for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, the annual holiday musical is celebrating 14 years of exhibiting the true reason for the Christmas season.

Adapted and directed by Tabb, but originally conceived by Langston Hughes, Black Nativity is a soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ. Each year, the show opens on the third weekend in December and will continue with this tradition for 2020.

The show streams on demand via ShowTix4U beginning Friday, December 18, 2020, until December 31, 2020. Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 and are available to purchase online now at www.blacknativitydurham.com.