Theatre Raleigh Kicks Off the 2021 Season with OH, WHAT A NIGHT

Don't miss the concert event of the season!

Jun. 25, 2021  

Kicking off their 2021 Summer Series, Theatre Raleigh is excited to bring the 4th incarnation of the Broadway concert, Oh What A Night!. Back by popular demand, this concert event of the season includes performances of songs from blockbuster musicals including Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, Hadestown, Waitress, Come From Away and many more. Oh What A Night! celebrates the return of Broadway and the performing arts after a long intermission.

"To say I am starving to be back in front of a LIVE audience is an understatement!", says Thao Nguyen, star in Oh What A Night!. "As performers, one of the rewards for our work and dedication to our craft is hearing and seeing the applause from audiences. It is this rush of serotonin that keeps us coming back and dedicating more and more of ourselves to our theaters and it's patrons."

Oh What A Night! opens on July 7th with performances through the 11th. Ticket prices range from $32 - $45.

To purchase your tickets visit: www.theatreraleigh.com

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road., between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. You can call our office at (919) 832-9997 or email us at boxoffice@theatreraleigh.com.

Theatre Raleigh is following all COVID safety guidelines. Audience members will be socially distanced and asked to keep their mask on when not eating or drinking.


