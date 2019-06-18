Theatre Raleigh Stages I AM MY OWN WIFE

Theatre Raleigh presents the next show in its 2019 Summer Series, I Am My Own Wife. Based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, this is the story of a German transgender woman who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German regime.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the 2004 Tony Award, this acclaimed one-man show from the Obie Award-winning author, Doug Wright, explores the astonishing true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf. While openly gay and defiantly in drag, von Mahlsdorf was hailed as a cultural hero but was also accused of colluding with the Stasi.

"I Am My Own Wife has piqued my interest since it premiered in the early 2000s. I am really looking forward to bringing the story of this fascinating and compelling woman to Triangle audiences with this talented group of artists.

Charlotte von Mahlsdorf was an incredibly intricate person; working with an actor as skilled as David Henderson to unpack her history and work through her journey has been both challenging and illuminating.

Our creative team is focused on exploring unique ways to journey through the text. We are enhancing the memory aspect of the play, as well as using a heightened version of her Gründerzeit Museum as inspiration for the playing space." - Jesse Gephart, Director

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Single tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for Senior/Student/Military.

Premium seating is also available for $45.

Tickets available from our box office by calling 919.832.9997. or by visiting www.theatreraleigh.com.





