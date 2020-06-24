Theatre Raleigh Announces THE PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Reunion Special

Theatre Raleigh presents The Pump Boys and Dinettes Reunion Special, featuring the cast of our 2015 production of Pump Boys and Dinettes. Audiences and critics alike loved this show, and whether you joined us back in 2016 or even if you missed TR's 2015 production, you will love this reunion show.

The Pump Boys sell high octane on Highway 57 in Grand Ole Opry country and the 'Dinettes", Prudie and Rhetta Cupp, run the Double Cupp Diner next door. Together they fashion an evening of country western songs that received unanimous raves on and off-Broadway. With heartbreak and hilarity, they perform on guitars, piano, bass and, yes, kitchen utensils.

This reunion show will feature cast members from Pump Boys and Dinettes reminiscing about the show, their rehearsals and behind-the-scenes traditions. Featured cast and crew includes Ethan Andersen (L.M. and Music Director), Travis Artz (Jim), Emily Firth (Rhetta Cupp), Michael Kennedy (Jackson), Dakota Mackey-McGee (Prudie Cupp), Jonathan Skinner (Eddie), and Tim Seib (Director).

Performances will be on Theatre Raleigh's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrPHqUNhtfRMWQ2Ej8Fxeg Theatre Raleigh asks that attendees consider giving a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee. Make a donation: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI.

