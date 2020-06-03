The Bolshoi Ballet Cancels Performances at Sunrise Theater

The Pilot has reported that the Bolshoi Ballet has canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, including the last two performances scheduled at the Sunrise Theater.

"There has been an outpouring of community support for the nonprofit theater as ticket holders have generously donated their tickets back to the Sunrise rather than ask for a refund," said MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the theater.

She continued to say:

"The Sunrise has been a proud host of the Bolshoi for many years and is very saddened, but not surprised, by the news... The cancellations of the Bolshoi Ballet and the Met Opera seasons have had damaging effects on the theater's financial situation."

