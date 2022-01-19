THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To DPAC April 2022

DPAC will host the return of The Price Is Right LiveTM stage show on April 15, 2022.

The Price Is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!



Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.