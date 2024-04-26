Switchyard Theatre Company Unveils New Board Leadership and Structure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Switchyard Theatre Company Board of Directors has reveled changes in the leadership and structure of their Triangle theatre organization. Dr. Kei Alegria-Flores has been elected Interim Board Chair succeeding Charlie Machalicky, and existing board member Craig Witter has been hired as Managing Director, a new staff position for STC.

Discussing her new role as Interim Chair of the 6-person board Kei said, "The past few months have been a time for introspection, growth, and renewal at our organization. In assuming the role of Interim Board Chair, I am both humbled and committed to steering us into a future marked by accountability, respect, and renewed trust. Our new board is not just turning a page; we are crafting a new chapter together, one that honors our diverse Triangle Area community and our collective faith in the transformative power of theater."

“I am excited to step into the new role of Managing Director." said Craig. "It will be a pleasure to execute the vision of STC's impressive new board, especially with the continued advice and direction of Charlie. I am grateful for his dedicated leadership over the years, and I expect Kei's professional experience and leadership style will ensure STC reaches new heights in innovation and inspiration for the Triangle theatre community and all who love theatre.”

Charlie has led the board for 3 years since STC's inception and will remain a board member as Treasurer. He said, "I am pleased to finally be able to turn over the reins to a new group of leaders and step back to manage the financial and logistical planning tasks that are crucial for staying in business. The need for quality theater across the country is more critical than ever, and Kei, Craig and our other new members have the skills and experience that will help our company meet that need. I'm so excited to see our company evolve."

Meet STC's 2024-2025 Board of Directors

Interim Board Chair Dr. Kei Alegria-Flores is the founder and CEO of CatalystIQ, a consulting company focused on helping businesses grow through data-driven strategies and a human-centered approach. She will lead STC's board, participate in the Executive Committee, and champion STC's people-centered initiatives and procedural alignment with the Chicago Theater Standards.

Managing Director/Board Member at Large Craig Witter has founded and run theatre and corporate media production organizations and facilities for decades. He will participate in the Executive Committee, manage all STC productions and day-to-day activities necessary to implement projects and initiatives established by the board.

Secretary John Paul Middlesworth is a consummate community theatre veteran of Triangle stages, leader of established theatre organizations, and college English instructor. He will participate in and document all board proceedings.

Treasurer Charlie Machalicky has been a principal of STC since it was established. He has pursued a successful career on stage and in media, marketing and property management. He will keep STC's books, participate in fund raising activities and advise the board on all projects and initiatives.

Board Member at Large John Frazier has pursued a 25-year career in stage and film performance, education, community development, and gaming media, He brings high energy, outstanding moral character, creativity and exuberant person-of-color perspectives to serving new theatre/entertainment audiences and integrating new media and methods to STC.

Board Member at Large Shanelle K. Edmonds, Esq. is co-founder and Managing Partner at Eunoia Law Firm which helps businesses expand and protect their business and brand with expert legal advice and counseling. As a successful practicing attorney, entrepreneur, and theatre enthusiast she will provide valuable advice and perspective to all STC endeavors.

Please visit STC's website (switchyardtheatrecompany.org) for more information about the board and updates on our reorganization, rebranding, new initiatives and our 2024-2025 season.

