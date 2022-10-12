Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards Before October 31st

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2022!

Oct. 12, 2022  

There's still time left to submit nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards before the deadline at 11:59 PM ET on October 31st!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

