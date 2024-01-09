Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series

Single tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series, which brings Broadway stars to perform at the North Raleigh theater.

Lauren Kennedy Brady, the theatre's producing artistic director and a former Broadway performer, launched the concert series in 2023 to bring Tony Award winners and nominees as to Raleigh for these small, intimate concerts rarely seen outside New York City nightclubs.

﻿Tickets range from $70-$150. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated and will be held on the North Raleigh's theater's Main Stage.

Note: The date of Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block 's concert has been changed to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2024.

Block won both a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for her lead performance in "The Cher Show" in 2019. Block also received Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her performances in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" in 2013 and "Falsettos" in 2016. She received Drama Desk nominations for her performances in the Broadway production of "9 to 5" in 2009 and in the Off-Broadway productions of "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark" in 2011 and "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2013.

The other TR in Concert performances include:

Jan. 26, 2024: Telly Leung

Telly Leung has numerous Broadway and national touring company credits, including playing Aladdin in Disney's "Aladdin," “In Transit,” “Allegiance” (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), “Godspell," “Rent," “Wicked," “Pacific Overtures" and Rodgers & Hammerstein's “Flower Drum Song.”

Feb. 14-18, 2024: Sun Records Live - The Concert

June 22, 2024: Seth Rudetsky

Seth Rudetsky is a Broadway performer, writer, pianist and conductor as well as a former Emmy-nominated comedy writer on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." In March 2020, Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley, started hosting livestream concerts, "Stars In the House," which raised more than $1.2 million for the The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), and has since celebrated its three-year anniversary. He also is the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel.

Aug. 3, 2024: Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada has two Tony Award nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical; one for her Broadway debut in the revival of "Miss Saigon" in 2017, and the other for her second Broadway role in "Hadestown" in 2019. She also won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Musical Theatre Album for "Hadestown."

Dec. 7, 2024: Stephanie J. Block

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave. and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.