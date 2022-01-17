SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY Slated For Asheville Arts Festival

Explore Asheville Convention Bureau along with The Asheville Fringe Society are proud to present SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY running Friday January 28th & Sunday January 30th.

SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY is "a fun-filled romp into the minds of some of the nation's finest female comedians." The show is a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs, and interactive characters. The cast explore perceived beauty standards of society through insightful humor and music. The comic heroes of the event have either lost a hundred pounds, want to lose a hundred pounds, helped someone lose a hundred pounds, or are somewhere in between, as they forge ahead on their journeys toward health. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but they guarantee "you'll leave feeling lighter than ever."

Headliner Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, with credits including Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Dr Oz Show, PBS, VH-1, Conan O'Brien, sketches on The Late Show and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is the winner of a MAC Award for Best Female Comedian. She is also a winner of The New York International Fringe Festival's Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show for her one-woman, off-Broadway play Scared Skinny.

Roz Browne can be seen on Comic's Unleashed, ABC's The View as one of the Hilarious Housewives, and BET's Comic View. As an actress, you can currently see Roz in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm as Nurse Carla, as Reece in the Showtime hit series Shameless, and as Trish in the recurring role of Judd Appatow's series Baskets on FX. Roz is a regular in LA comedy clubs, including The World Famous Comedy Store

Jess Miller is the winner of the 2021 Ladies Room Comedy Festival in Manhattan. She has also performed at Caroline's on Broadway, Boston Comedy Chicks, Big Pine, and was a finalist in NYC's Devil Cup Comedy Festival. Miller is the director of the long-running successful monthly show at the Hu Ke Lau, called OMG! It's Only Wednesday?

Tickets for the event are $12

Link for the show, information and tickets can be found at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php'show=133767