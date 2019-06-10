SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical Comes to DPAC in 2020

DPAC has announced that the upcoming North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will premiere in the Triangle for eight great shows beginning February 25th through March 1st, 2020, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.

Tickets start at $30 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com



For more information and complete details on additional tour stops, please visit http://thedonnasummermusical.com/.



"We cannot wait to have Broadway's ultimate disco dance party on the DPAC stage this February," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC. "SUMMER is a one-of-a-kind, electric show, that will have our guests singing and dancing all night long."

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.



SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.





