Raleigh Little Theatre Reveals Directors for Fall 2025 Lineup

Raleigh Little Theatre has announced the directors leading the way in the company's brand new season. Each artist brings a distinct perspective and a meaningful connection to the RLT community, promising a season full of dynamic storytelling, creative collaboration, and productions that reflect the heart of our mission.

For the fall shows in the 2025-2026 season, the directors are:

Terra Hodge for Hadestown: Teen Edition: Terra received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Education from North Carolina Central University and her Master of Arts degree in Media Arts from Long Island University, Brooklyn Campus. She has worked as a teaching artist, actor, and director with many local theatre companies and was recently was the Theatre Arts teacher for 13 years at Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill. Terra currently serves on the Raleigh Little Theatre staff as Director of Education.



The show opened on July 25 and runs through August 10 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.



“Working with the nearly 30 students in our Teens on Stage and Teens Backstage programs while directing Hadestown: Teen Edition has been transformative,” says Hodge. “Whether they’re on stage or behind the light board, these young artists are tackling complex music, layered mythology, and professional‑level production demands. Each rehearsal is a masterclass in collaboration, discipline, and trust - and the community they’ve built together is every bit as inspiring as the story they’re telling.”



Amy and Bryan Pridgen for Mad Libs Live!: Bryan and Amy are married actor/director/improvisers that have worked extensively in the Raleigh area. Bryan, a kindergarten teacher, professionally toured as an actor with Barter Theater and is a co-founder of Savannah Stage Company (GA). Amy, the Arts & Culture Superintendent for the Town of Garner, has performed across the East Coast including NYC and taught musical theatre for eight years at the collegiate level.



The show runs September 12-28 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.



“We are grateful to be joining RLT again,” stated the Pridgens, “especially for the Family Series, where young voices are welcomed and valued.”



Jeri Lynn Schulke for Witch: Jeri Lynn is an actor, director, producer and co-founder of RedBird Theater Company. She received her MFA from UNC Chapel Hill and has appeared in productions throughout the Triangle. She spent five years at PlayMakers as the Education & Engagement Manager. Prior to that, she led five seasons at ArtsCenter Stage as the Producing Artistic Director. Directing credits include: Appropriate (NRACT), Art (RedBird), Spring Awakening (Kenan Theater Company), and Kate Hamill’s Pride & Prejudice (Raleigh Little Theatre). Jeri Lynn was most recently seen in Eureka Day (RedBird).



The show runs October 24 - November 9 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.



"I'm thrilled to be returning to Raleigh Little Theatre to direct Witch,” said Schulke. “RLT holds a special place in our community, one that champions high standards of theater while being open to folks from all walks of life. A true community theater!"



Ruthie Martinez for Cinderella: Ruthie has theatre degrees from UNC-CH and UNCG and has been teaching theatre as well as acting, choreographing, and directing with students of all ages for 30 years. She is excited to be back directing Cinderella again this year after directing, choreographing, and revamping the script for Cinderella 40 in 2024. She has two adult children and is happily freelancing; she works often in the education program at RLT as well.



The show runs December 5-21 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.



“Theatre is for everyone - not just those with exceptional talent,” Martinez said. “Everyone can broaden themselves through participating in theatre and getting involved in the community. Throughout my career, my passion has been for how theatre can help people grow. And community theatre is the perfect place to stretch yourself!”

"For the first half of our 2025-2026 season, we’re honored to work with directors who each bring a unique voice and a history of artistic connection to RLT," said Michele Weathers, Raleigh Little Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director. "Their deep roots in our theatre make the fall season a true celebration of connection, collaboration, and community-driven storytelling.”

Single tickets for all performances in Raleigh Little Theatre’s 2025-2026 season are on sale now. Season subscriptions are also available.