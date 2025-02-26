Playmakers Repertory Company Unveils Season With A First-Of-Its-Kind Video Announcement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PlayMakers Repertory Company has turned the traditional season announcement on its head with a high-energy, company-wide video that puts audiences front and center of the theatre's boldest lineup yet. Watch the video.

PlayMakers' new video is dynamic, engaging, and packed with personality-showcasing actors, designers, and staff, revealing the 2025/26 season in ways that embody the spirit of each production.

"We wanted to celebrate not just the shows but the incredible artists, artisans, and administrators who bring them to life," says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch. "This isn't just an announcement-it's an invitation to experience the heart and soul of PlayMakers and the best of what "company" means."

PlayMakers' new 2025/26 lineup includes:

The Royale by Marco Ramirez - A gripping drama following a champion who dares to break barriers and battle for victory in and out of the ring.

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe - A fierce, funny, and deeply human look at a girls' high school soccer team navigating life, friendship, and competition.

You Can't Take It With You - The heartwarming, madcap classic that reminds us to love boldly, embrace joy, and live on our own terms.

Primary Trust by Eboni Booth - A sweet, moving exploration of trust, transformation, and the unexpected ways we find each other.

Macbeth by William Shakespeare - A haunting, spirit-filled exploration of what it means to hold the crown.

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling - The classic celebration of love, loss, and the fierce friendships that see us through, featuring North Carolina native actors Sharon Lawrence and Beth Grant.

The video it now available to the public on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and on playmakersrep.org.

Theatre lovers and industry insiders are already buzzing about the fresh approach. With regional theatres constantly seeking innovative ways to engage audiences, PlayMakers' new strategy sets a precedent for what's possible in arts marketing.

About PlayMakers Repertory Company

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the "best regional theatres in America."

