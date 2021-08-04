PlayMakers Announces In-Person 2021/22 Season

Today,a??PlayMakersa??Repertory Companya??at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hilla??announced it will reopen for the 2021-2022 season, staging five productions in thea??550-seata??Paul Green Theatre between November 2021 and May 2022.a??The season featuresa??worksa??that explorea??the resilience of family bonds in all their complicated forms, friendships that transcend language, time,a??and space, anda??one man's connection to his community that helps him stand taller than he could alone.a??a??

"The past year has tested the resilience of our community and company, and I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from our patrons, artists, community, and UNC-Chapel Hilla??partners,"a??said PlayMakers' Producing Artistic Director, Vivienne Benesch.a??"I am therefore so grateful and excited to finally share news of our return to the magic of in-person theatre with a season that engages all our most fantastical and critical senses and showcases the breadth of PlayMakers' stagecraft and artistry."a??a??

The season will kick off with a production of Thornton Wilder's "The Skin of Our Teeth," an exuberant celebration of the cyclical nature of life, loss and survival, followed by Lydia R. Diamond's quietly powerful family dramedy "Stick Fly."a??Next,a??PlayMakersa??will stagea??the East Coast premiere of Lauren Yee'sa??slya??comedya??"Mother Russia,"a??thena??Tracey Young'sa??theatricala??adaptationa??of "A Wrinkle in Time," based on the novel by Madeleinea??L'Engle. The in-person season will enda??with August Wilson's bracingly honest theatrical memoir, "How I Learned What I Learned".a??a??

"Our season will be filled with the voices of a diverse group ofa??visionarya??writers and helmed by five powerhouse women directors," noted Benesch. "Oura??five-show lineup starts a little later than usual, to allow us the safety and flexibility to work responsibly throughout the season and ensure that our audiences can feel confident coming back. From premieres to significant revivals, PlayMakers is ready and delighted, once again, to expand your imagination."a??

Productions will be staged live in the Paul Green Theatre, beginning November 2021.a??Face coverings will be requireda??at all times while inside thea??Joan H. Gillingsa??Center for Dramatic Art, until further notice.a??PlayMakers will continue to monitor and follow industry, University, and state regulations and will adjust safety plans accordinglya??to support the safety of our community and align with public health guidance.a??

Returninga??and newa??subscribersa??cana??reservea??theira??ticketsa??for thea??2021-2022 season beginninga??Aug.a??4, 2021. Tickets will be available to the general public beginninga??Sept.a??9, 2021.a??

2021-2022a?? Productionsa??

"The Skin of Our Teeth"

Bya??Thornton Wilder. Directed by Vivienne Benesch.a??a??

Nov.a??10 - 28, 2021a??

When you've been married as long as thea??Antrobuses-5,000a??years!-of course your life will include run-ins with dinosaurs, mammoths, Plato and Moses.a??This seasona??celebrate Thornton Wilder's 125th birthday with "one of the friskiest and liveliest plays"a??(The New York Times)a??ever written and come along for a wild ride from thea??icea??age to a post-apocalyptic dawn.a??

"Stick Fly"

By Lydia R. Diamond. Directed by Kathryn Hunter-Williams.a??

Jan.a??19 -a??Feb.a??6, 2022a??

It was supposed to be a relaxing weekend, but when thea??LeVaya??brothers bring their new girlfriends to the beach house to meet the parents, mom's MIA and dad's acting weird. Family tensions erupt around the dinner table when old arguments about race, class and family expectations are served.a??a??

"Mother Russia"

By Lauren Yee. Directed bya??Pirronnea??Yousefzadeh.a??

Feb.a??23 - March 13, 2022a??

Six months since the end of the Soviet Union, two young Russian comrades find themselves in dead-end jobs, part of a mistaken-identity love triangle and completely dumbfounded by a new world full of choices in thisa??brand-newa??comedy about the curse of freedom.a??The East Coast premiere of "Mother Russia" is part ofa??@PLAY, PlayMakers Repertory Company's new works development program.a??

"A Wrinkle in Time"

By Madeleinea??L'Engle.

Adapted by Tracy Young. Directed by Shelley Butler.a??

March 30 - April 17, 2022a??

Meg Murray is a short-tempered middle school math nerd. That will come in handy as she drags her brother off through time and space to find their missing father, save humanity, and maybea??-a??just maybea??-a??learn something about herself in this fantastical adaptation of the beloved novel by Madeleinea??L'Engle.a??

August Wilson's "How I Learned What I Learned"

Directed by Tia James.a??

April 27 - May 15, 2022a??

From one of America's greatest playwrights comes this autobiographical journey through August Wilson's days as a young poet:a??his first few jobs, a stint in jail, and his encounters with racism, music, and love as a struggling writer. This heartfelt theatrical memoir charts one man's journey of self-discovery through adversity and what it means to be a black artist in America.a??a??

All performances will be presenteda??in thea??550-seat Paul Green Theatre inside thea??Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Arta??on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.a??a??

For information about PlayMakers' 2021-2022a??season, visit www.playmakersrep.org or call 919-962-7529.a??