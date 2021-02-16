Pioneer Theater Plans Reopen After Raising Funds For Projector Repairs

Ye Olde Pioneer Theater is planning its reopening after being closed indefinitely due to a broken projector in January, The Coastland Times reports.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise $10,000 for the necessary repairs, and the goal was exceeded, raising $17,000 in just for days.

"I am so awestruck and humbled by the massive outpouring of support and love for the Pioneer Theater," the theatre's owner Herbert "Buddy" Creef III wrote in a Facebook post. "When I woke up this morning and saw the amount of love you have sent us I cried like a baby...It is quite an experience to feel so so much love and appreciation for a business that means so much to you. I love each and every one of you, and put forth a very humble and sincere thank you."

During its COVID closure, the theater continued to serve the community with drive-by concessions sales. Finally, they were able to reopen with socially distanced patrons before the projector broke.

Donations came from thirteen states along the east coast. Creef said the technician is coming Monday and the theater could be opened as soon as Wednesday February 17, playing "Shrek" as scheduled. Additionally, Creef is planning a showing of "The Wizard of Oz."

Admission is $7 and all concessions are $2 each, cash only. Showtime for the single screen is 7 p.m. each evening.

