Photo Flash: Meet the Characters of MAN OF LA MANCHA at Triad Stage

Triad Stage is closing its 18th season with the classic Broadway musical Man of La Mancha. Hear the wild winds of fortune. Your destiny calls and adventure awaits. A poet, thrown into prison, fears the Inquisitor, but the inmates demand their own kind of justice. The poet begins to tell a story of a mad Knight determined to achieve his impossible dreams. Join the quest and reach the unreachable star. Man of La Mancha runs April 28 - May 26, 2019. Opening Night is Friday, May 3.

The creative team includes director Preston Lane, music director Justin P. Cowan, scenic designer Josafath Reynoso, costume designer K. April Soroko, lighting designer Rob Perry, sound designer Christopher Ross-Ewart, and projections designer Brian McMullen. The dramaturg is Virginia Hirsch, Denise Gabriel is the movement coach, Christine Morris is the vocal coach, Jim Wren is the fight choreographer, Cindi Rush is the casting director, and the stage manager is Janine Wochna.

Triad Stage audiences can welcome and welcome back Sherz Aletaha, Dan Callaway (South Pacific), DeMone, Josh Foldy (Our Town, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Christine Morris (And Then There Were None, Actions and Objectives), Luis Quintero (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Graham Stevens, Michael Tourek (White Lightning, South Pacific), and Michael Yeshion.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are a number of UNCG students: Kemari Bryant, Bradley Carter (A Christmas Carol), Cristina Duchesne, Yansa Fatima, Kezia Moore, J. Andrew Speas (A Christmas Carol), and Forrest Wilson.

More information on the production can be found online at https://triadstage.org/performance/279/man-of-la-mancha.

All performances are at Triad Stage at The Pyrle Theater, located at 232 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina (between Market and Washington Streets).

Show times for Man of La Mancha are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and select Sunday evenings and 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Select Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. There are no matinee performances during previews.





