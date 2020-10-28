Performances take place this Friday and Saturday outside of Thalian Hall in Wilmington.

The Opera House Theatre Company will present a Halloween production of 'The Rocky Horror Show', its first production since the pandemic began.

Tickets for Friday's show are already sold out, but to purchase tickets for Saturday's show, click here.

The Rocky Horror Show is a musical with music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien. A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, unveiling his new creation, a sort of Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man named Rocky, complete "with blond hair and a tan".

