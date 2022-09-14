North Carolina Theatre Announces Full Cast Creative Team For SISTER ACT

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre, has announced the full cast and creative team for Sister Act, directed and choreographed by Robert Hartwell. Performances will run from October 11- October 16 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. "NCT is delighted to be producing this joyful romp of a musical.

The movie Sister Act was so much fun it remains one of the top comedies of all time! It still resonates today live on stage with a great story and some fantastic songs that really fill you up with energy and spirit! At NCT we produce our own Broadway quality work right here in Raleigh, so this production will be our very own with an incredibly talented cast - it just cannot be seen anywhere else!" said Elizabeth Doran, President, and CEO of North Carolina Theatre.

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name. This performance will include music direction by Edward G. Robinson, sound design by Eric Alexander Collins, Scenic design by Adam Koch, and lighting design by Samuel Rushen. "I can't wait for our NCT audiences to experience Robert Hartwell's roof-raising rendition of Sister Act! Featuring some of our most incredible local performers in leading roles, we have an unbelievably talented cast from Broadway and the Triangle. Come celebrate the fact that music ties us all together. I guarantee you will want to "Raise Your Voice" with us!" said Producing Artistic Director Eric Woodall.

After witnessing a murder, a divine disco diva is put into protective custody in a convent with a crumbling choir. Based on the hit movie, the nuns raise their voices in song to find the true power of sisterhood. This show is recommended for ages 12+.

North Carolina Theatre will welcome Aisha Jackson (Paradise Square, Frozen, Waitress, and Beautiful: The Carol King Musical on Broadway) to lead the company as Deloris Van Cartier, with LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Newsies, Chicago, and The Color Purple on Broadway) as Mother Superior. Also featuring Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Kinky Boots on Broadway) as Eddie Souther.

Celebrated local Playmakers Repertory favorite and professor of acting at UNC-CH, Ray Dooley will make his NCT debut as Monsignor O'Hara. This star-studded cast will also include Sai Graham, who was recently seen in NCT's Production of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan as TJ, Joel Ashur as Curtis Jackson, Jordan Clifton as Joey, Michael Schimmele as Pablo, and Timothy Malboeuf as Ernie.

Other featured roles include NCT Board Member Chanda Branch as Michelle, LaDonna Burns as Sister Mary Lazarus, Erin Wilson as Sister Mary Patrick, Anne Scramuzzo as Sister Mary Martin-of Tours, Lia Holman as Tina, Lydia Kinton Hall as Mary Patrick, Casey Wortham as Sister Mary Robert, and Tanesha Gary as Sister Mary Theresa. Former North Carolina Theatre Conservatory Students Charlie Byrd and Kylie Robinson will be Nuns and a part of the Female Ensemble. Rounding out the Sister Act cast are ensemble members Kate McMillan, Alejandra Parrilla, Blaire Thompson, Gerard M Williams, and Carlita Victoria.

Kate Blain and Trevor Neal will be the female and male standbys.

Sister Act opens Tuesday, October 12, and runs through Sunday, October 16, in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Single Tickets are now on sale.

Sister Act, The Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTISHOWS.com

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its Conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youths. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.