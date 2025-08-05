News Raleigh Convention Center Reveals New Director Of Marketing And Sponsorships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater, as part of Raleigh's Complex of venues, has announced the promotion of Kate Jansen, CMP to Director of Marketing and Sponsorships.

Jansen joined the Raleigh Convention Center in 2010 as a special event coordinator and has served as catering sales manager, national sales manager, and stepped in as the interim booking manager for the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts to support the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jansen steps into this role at an important time, as the Complex embarks on a sizeable expansion project. In this role, she will drive growth and awareness for each of the Complex's brands, leading strategic marketing and communications efforts, as well as cultivating high-impact partnerships and corporate sponsorships.

“Kate is stepping into this role at a strategically valuable time for our Complex. Her industry experience is a major asset at this time of expansion and business growth,” said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of the Complex. “Her skill in relationship building and business prowess in this role are a key part of our venues' bright future.”

Jansen is an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), and the International Association of Exhibitors and Events (IAEE). She also holds the prestigious Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) from the Events Industry Council.

“This is a pivotal moment for our Complex, and for the city of Raleigh as our venues expand. I'm eager to cultivate these sponsorships that will connect partners with our hundreds of thousands of new guests,” said Jansen. “Having developed a deep passion for this city as an NC State student, it's gratifying to have been with our venues over the past 15 years and see their contribution to Raleigh's growth. I take pride in seeing Raleigh earn recognition as a premier destination, and I'm honored to help shape the future of both our venue and our downtown community with our innovative marketing team that will continue to elevate our visibility and impact.”