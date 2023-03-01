Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Name to be Unveiled Tomorrow at Raleigh's Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 01, 2023  

Raleigh's premier arts venue is preparing to Raise the Curtain and shine the spotlight on its official new name: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Hosted in its grand lobby, the center will honor its new name and unveil signage during a special ceremony on Thursday, March 2nd at 4:30 p.m.

"Martin Marietta's commitment to lend its name and showcase our iconic performing arts center is impressive," said Kerry Painter, Director/General Manager of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. "The company saw the value of continuing to provide access to cultural arts and entertainment that reflect Raleigh's community for years to come, while also creating a sense of pride for their employees to see their name on the venue. Providing this diverse entertainment will continue to be our primary focus as we present the best variety of events for our community."

In January 2023, the City of Raleigh and Martin Marietta entered a 20-year agreement to name Raleigh's premier arts venue.

The center hosts over 600 events each year, attracting approximately 400,000 guests annually to its four unique venues: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater and Kennedy Theatre. The center's many activities create an average of $35.4 million in economic benefit for Raleigh's businesses, hotels and restaurants each year.

During the March 2nd event, executive leadership from Martin Marietta, the City and the center will discuss the exciting new partnership. In addition to the grand lobby, the venue's newly branded name will also be featured throughout the grounds, as well as a new 8' x 5' x 2.5' boulder from Martin Marietta's Garner Quarry that sits prominently on the outdoor Lichtin Plaza.

"At Martin Marietta, we are invested in the strength of our communities and committed to the long-term success of our neighbors and stakeholders," said Martin Marietta Chairman and CEO Ward Nye. "It is a true honor to partner with the City of Raleigh and the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex to ensure this historic and elegant venue will continue to serve our community and be an ongoing beacon for renowned artists and performers for many years to come."



