National Women's Theatre Festival Returns In July

The National Women's Theatre Festival 22 is happening July 28 - 31, 2022 at NCSU's Frank Thompson Hall. Festival 22 will also be presented through a virtual option for attendees.

Attendees can expect four days full of workshops, performances, talks, networking, and co-creation activities on a variety of topics that advance gender parity and social justice in theatre. Among the offerings will be the Workshop Premiere of THE MOMVERSATIONS PROJECT, WTF's first company-created work.

The theme of Festival 22 is "A Maker Space" with an emphasis on the artist's process and making space for artists to get inspired and re-engage with their craft. Performances of new works will be followed by hands-on workshops and trainings in the methodologies the artists used to create the piece.

Kids get to create at Festival 22, too! WTF Kids programming will deilvered by longtime partner, Seed Art Share. Registered attendees will be able to sign up their children (ages 3 & up) for a variety of onsite theatre arts enrichment options; and, this year, with the support of PAAL, the Parent Artist Advocacy League, the Seedlings Nursery Program debuts for infants and toddlers!

There are many ways to participate in Festival 22 - from the Full VIP Experience Pass to attending a single performance, registration costs range from $20 to $325. Attendees will also be able to apply for fee reductions and scholarships once again this year through the Pay-What-You-Can program.

Scroll down to the Info Sheet for the Festival 22 schedule, links, dates, time, and information.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Register as an In-Person Attendee via Eventbrite

Full Festival Pass Early Bird Rate (through 6/15) - $200

VIP Pass Early Bird Rate (through 6/15) - $325

Single Day Pass - $70

Register as a Virtual Attendee via Eventbrite

Full Festival Pass Digital Rate - $150

Single Digital Session - $20

Register for Seed Art Share/WTF Kids Programs via Eventbrite

Apply for a Pay-What-You-Can Scholarship today.

SCHEDULE INFORMATION

Thursday July 28th:

10-11:30am: Opening Session: Unleash Your Story w/ Serena Norr

12-1pm: Opening the Gates to Science in Theatre w/ Sarah Kozlow -or- Audio Fiction Lab Part One w/ Artist Soapbox

2:30-4:30pm: TBA -or- Audio Fiction Lab Part Two w/ Artist Soapbox

4:30-6:30pm: Happy Hour Mixer

6:30pm-8pm: Keynote Conversations: Catalysts For Change

Friday July 29th:

10-11am: The Good Kind of Blurred Lines: Infusing Classical Music and Art Song with Theater w/ Natalie Groom, Jennifer Piazza, & Ashi Day

11:30am-4:30pm: Performance: How Much by Alyssa Franks (performance designed for 1 audience member to experience at a time; attendees will be invited to reserve a time)

11:30am-1pm: TBA Session

1:15-2:15pm: Lunch & Learn w/ Directors Gathering

2:30-4:30pm: The New Standard of Care w/ PAAL

7:30pm: Workshop Premiere of The Momversations Project (Gala Reception begins at 6:30pm)

Saturday July 30th:

10-11am: Making The Momversations Project w/ Molly Claassen, Johannah Maynard Edwards, Emily Boyd Dahab, Sarah Johnson, & Ariel Fay Gray

11:30am-1pm: Concurrent Breakout Sessions (attendees choose two 40 minute sessions)

A Modern Horror: Grand Guignol-Stylings in the Work of Contemporary Women Playwrights w/ Georgette Hamlett

Protecting Your Spiritually in the World of Professional Theatre w/ Grace Edgar

Creating Trans-Inclusive Rehearsal Spaces w/ Shira Helena Gitlen

The New Play Exchange w/ Gwydion Suilebhan

1:15-2:15pm: Lunch & Learn w/ Jacqueline Goldfinger, LMDA & Dramatists Guild

2:30-4:30pm: Performance of Angry Black Woman 101 by Kathryn Seabron followed by Amplifying Your Solo Voice Workshop

4:30-6:30pm: Happy Hour Mixer

6:30pm: Two Solo Performances: Pro-Life by Alyssa Franks & The True Story of Judith by Kathryn Markey

Sunday July 31st:

10-11am: Sign With The Times: Incorporating American Sign Language in Theatre w/ Ghostlight Artistic Interpreting -or- TBA Session

12-1pm: Navigating Stress, Trauma, & Burnout in our Organizations w/ Molly Schenk -or- Making Space for our Stories: Women Theatre Entreprenuers w/ Paulette Richards, Pandora Gastelum, & Marjuan Canady

2:30pm: Workshop Premiere of The Momversations Project

4:30-6:30pm: North Carolina Theatre Conference Producing Gathering

WTF Kids SCHEDULE

Seedlings Nursery Care:

Daily on-site care for infants & toddlers up to 3 provided by Seed Art Share & sponsored by PAAL

Nursery available from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Thursday-Sunday (July 28-31) & during performances of The Momversations Project

Pre-registration required to ensure proper caregiver ratios (1 caregiver per 2 infants)

Suggested donation of $30/child per day

Snacks & activities are provided

Seed Art Share Kids Programming:

Seed Art Share will provide on-site enrichment programming for kids aged 3 & up daily from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm at Festival 22 & during performances of The Momversations Project

Children can be registered for single or multiple days.

All programming delivered by seasoned teaching artists & snacks are provided.

Pre-registration is recommended to ensure proper caregiver ratios & availability

Suggested donation of $30/child per day

3-Day Devising Camp: Thurs (7/28) - Saturday (7/30) 9:30-4:30

Participants are welcome to sign up for all days, or just some, to take part in creating their own piece of devised theatre! Expect theatre games, arts & crafts, storytelling, and so much fun! Participants will share their performance with parents at 4:30pm on Saturday!

Theatre Arts Enrichment Drop-In: Sunday (7/31) 9:30-4:30

Parents attending Festival 22 programs are welcome to register children for a day of theatre & arts fun!

Share The Show Program: Friday (7/29) at 7pm; Sunday (7/31) at 2pm; Thursday (8/4) at 7pm

On-site theatre arts enrichment activities for children while their parents enjoy the workshop premiere of The Momversations Project!

THE MOMVERSATIONS PROJECT INFORMATION

The Momversations Project is National WTF's first company created work on the messy & beautiful realities of motherhood in America. Passes to Festival 22 include access to a performance of The Momversations Project. Individual tickets for the general public will also be on sale.

Performances Schedule for The Momversations Project:

Friday July 29 at 7:30pm (gala reception begins at 6:30pm)

Sunday July 31 at 2:30pm

Thursday August 4 at 7:30pm

More information and individual tickets are available via Eventbrite.

THE MOMVERSATIONS PROJECT Podcast is out now! Episodes are available at anchor.fm/momversation or wherever you get your podcasts.