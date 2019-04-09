NC Theatre + Theatre Raleigh Present MAYBE'S WORLD

NC Theatre and Theatre Raleigh present a staged reading of Maytle's World, written by 2017 NC Poet Laureate, Shelby Stephenson, and directed by Eric Woodall. Maytle's World is a part of NC Theatre and Theatre Raleigh's new works series Reflections: Sharing our Stories. More information here.

Maytle's World, recounts the experiences of 2015-2017 North Carolina Poet Laureate, Shelby Stephenson, life on a farm in Benson, NC. This deeply moving and elaborately visual piece is set at Stephenson's home and unfolds the experiences of his childhood including tobacco farming, hunting with his father, and his mother's passing. Maytle's World is an enduring tribute to life in a rural, hardworking community in the mid-twentieth century. This staged reading will be directed by Eric Woodall, North Carolina Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, who is a native of Benson, NC.

This is a sold out event, but standing room only can be purchased on-site (cash only).

Reflections: Sharing our Stories is a unique collaboration between North Carolina Theatre and Theatre Raleigh to develop North Carolina-based plays that, when seen in the context of one another, surface common values. By bringing these shared values to light through the art of theatre, reflecting on them in dialogue with one another, and presenting them to the world as tools to build unity in this fractured time where Americans are feeling ideologically divided, we're able to find that common ground we're all seeking.

This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and The Mary Duke Biddle Foundation, a foundation that supports arts organizations, artists, and K-12 education in the Triangle region of North Carolina.





