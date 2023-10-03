Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

Mark Normand has announced 28 new dates in 2024, extending his first national theatre tour, Ya Don’t Say Tour, which includes a stop in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts February 24, 2024.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand’s recent one-hour Netflix special, SOUP TO NUTS, has been a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten since its July 25th premiere. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s “Out to Lunch” which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Stand Ups.

An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had two Comedy Central specials and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Mark is a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and hosts his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

Tickets to Mark Normand’s Ya Don’t Say Tour go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office.