Lucinda Williams Comes To DPAC January 28, 2024

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams has announced more dates for her special “Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets: The Story Of A Life in Songs” tour.

The multi-media music and storytelling experience features Williams performing some of her most beloved songs from her revered catalog while sharing backstories with her audience about their inspirations and origins. Fans will experience a truly intimate evening with the pioneering artist unlike anything she has done in the past on January 28th at DPAC.
 

Tickets are on sale now:

  • Online at DPACnc.com
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,
    123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC
  • Ticketmaster.com

The first leg of the “Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets: The Story Of A Life in Songs” tour ran through October. Audiences were completely captivated by Williams' charm, openness, candor, sense of humor, and the fact that her voice is a strong and emotive as ever.
 

Williams is touring in support of her critically acclaimed album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers), which received high praise from the press. Williams was featured on CBS Sunday Morning and the subject of major stories in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, The FADER, SPIN and more. Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart received great reviews from outlets that included The Wall Street Journal, NPR Music, Pitchfork, No Depression, and much more, with The Associated Press referring to it as “…another important chapter to one of the most important musical journeys of the last half-century.”
 

In April, Williams released her long-awaited memoir, Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You (Crown, a division of Penguin Random House LLC), to wide critical acclaim. The memoir debuted at #5 on the New York Times Bestsellers and she was featured on the cover of the New York Times Sunday Styles. Williams was featured at Vanity Fair, NPR All Things Considered, The Associated Press, Esquire, The Nation, and much more, including a sit down on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets: The Story Of A Life in Songs

Tour Dates

January 18 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

January 19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

January 21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

January 23 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah **

January 24 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah **

January 26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

January  27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

January 28 – Durham, NC – DPAC

January 30 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall

January 31 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall **

February 1 – Clearwater, FL – Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

February 3 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center +

** Lucinda Williams and Her Band performances, not “Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets” shows

Go to LucindaWilliams.com for tour and ticket information




Recommended For You